Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $494.64 Million

Equities research analysts expect Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) to announce sales of $494.64 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Clear Channel Outdoor’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $497.29 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $491.98 million. Clear Channel Outdoor posted sales of $745.23 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 33.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clear Channel Outdoor will report full year sales of $1.81 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.81 billion to $1.83 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.11 billion to $2.28 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Clear Channel Outdoor.

Get Clear Channel Outdoor alerts:

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The business services provider reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29). The business had revenue of $447.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.76 million.

CCO has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Clear Channel Outdoor from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Clear Channel Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Clear Channel Outdoor from $1.10 to $1.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Clear Channel Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities downgraded Clear Channel Outdoor to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.59.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,419,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,642,000 after buying an additional 104,989 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 33,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 8,538 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 11.6% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 111,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 11,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mason Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 17.7% during the third quarter. Mason Capital Management LLC now owns 35,830,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,830,000 after purchasing an additional 5,396,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCO stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $1.75. 2,316,019 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,527,408. The firm has a market capitalization of $817.73 million, a PE ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 2.60. Clear Channel Outdoor has a one year low of $0.36 and a one year high of $3.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.21.

About Clear Channel Outdoor

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc, an outdoor advertising company, owns, operates, and sells advertising displays in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Americas Outdoor Advertising and International Outdoor Advertising. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces on various types of vehicles or within transit systems; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, freestanding units, and other public structures; spectaculars, which are customized display structures that incorporate videos, multidimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices and moving parts, and other embellishments; wallscape, a display that drapes over or is suspended from the sides of buildings or other structures; and retail and other small displays.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Clear Channel Outdoor (CCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Clear Channel Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clear Channel Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.