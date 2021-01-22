CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) Shares Down 7.3%

CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK)’s share price traded down 7.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $26.95 and last traded at $28.32. 2,642,688 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 3,683,641 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.56.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CleanSpark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on CleanSpark from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.73. The firm has a market cap of $662.60 million, a PE ratio of -52.44 and a beta of 5.37.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of CleanSpark during the third quarter valued at about $6,691,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CleanSpark in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,023,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in CleanSpark by 4,740.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 89,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 87,702 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in CleanSpark during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,078,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in CleanSpark during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. 9.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CleanSpark Company Profile

CleanSpark, Inc provides energy software and control technology solutions worldwide. It offers distributed energy systems that allow customers to design, engineer, communicate, and manage renewable energy generation, storage, and consumption; and microgrids, which comprise generation, energy storage, and smart distribution assets that serve a single or multiple loads connected to the utility grid and separate from the utility grid for commercial, industrial, defense, campus, and residential users.

