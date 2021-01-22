Claren Energy Corp. (CEN.V) (CVE:CEN) Trading Down 6.3%

Claren Energy Corp. (CEN.V) (CVE:CEN) shares were down 6.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15. Approximately 22,761 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 13% from the average daily volume of 26,210 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.90, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.19 million and a PE ratio of -11.54.

About Claren Energy Corp. (CEN.V) (CVE:CEN)

Claren Energy Corp. acquires and explores for petroleum and natural gas properties. The company was formerly known as Terra Nova Energy Ltd. and changed its name to Claren Energy Corp. in November 2016. Claren Energy Corp. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

