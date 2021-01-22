Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.20-6.40 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.37. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.33-3.36 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.33 billion.Citrix Systems also updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 6.20-6.40 EPS.

Shares of Citrix Systems stock opened at $127.35 on Friday. Citrix Systems has a 1 year low of $100.31 and a 1 year high of $173.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $130.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.13. The company has a market capitalization of $15.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.18, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Get Citrix Systems alerts:

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The cloud computing company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $810.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $781.55 million. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 391.74% and a net margin of 18.52%. Citrix Systems’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Citrix Systems will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This is an increase from Citrix Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.90%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Citrix Systems from $185.00 to $145.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded Citrix Systems from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Citrix Systems from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group assumed coverage on Citrix Systems in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They set a neutral rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on Citrix Systems from $195.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $153.27.

In other news, CEO David J. Henshall sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.62, for a total value of $908,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 324,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,849,011.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Sridhar Mullapudi sold 272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.59, for a total value of $34,432.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,228,996.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,228 shares of company stock valued at $2,920,961. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

About Citrix Systems

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; and Workspace Intelligence that customizes and streamlines user workflows, as well as microapp creation with low-code tooling, automates tasks and functions.

Further Reading: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Citrix Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citrix Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.