Citizens Financial Services (OTCBB:CZFS) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Citizens Financial Services (OTCBB:CZFS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Citizens Financial Services, Inc. is the bank holding company for First Citizens National Bank. “

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Citizens Financial Services in a report on Thursday, October 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company.

Citizens Financial Services has a twelve month low of $50.10 and a twelve month high of $65.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

About Citizens Financial Services

Citizens Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for First Citizens Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, and time deposit accounts.

