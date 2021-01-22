Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) Given New $47.00 Price Target at Argus

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Argus from $34.00 to $47.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Argus’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 20.76% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $31.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Citizens Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.96.

NYSE:CFG opened at $38.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.87. Citizens Financial Group has a 1-year low of $14.12 and a 1-year high of $41.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.08. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 5.30%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citizens Financial Group declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 20th that allows the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the bank to buy up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider Brendan Coughlin sold 12,000 shares of Citizens Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total value of $424,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 48,532 shares in the company, valued at $1,715,606.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 30,515 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 86,832 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 54,354 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after purchasing an additional 8,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 2,277 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

