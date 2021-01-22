Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) Given New $42.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) had its price target upped by Credit Suisse Group from $39.00 to $42.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on CFG. Wedbush raised Citizens Financial Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $25.50 to $29.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. TheStreet raised Citizens Financial Group from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Citizens Financial Group currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $37.96.

CFG opened at $38.92 on Thursday. Citizens Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $14.12 and a fifty-two week high of $41.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.80 and a 200-day moving average of $29.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $16.62 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.87.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.08. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 13.04%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 3rd will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 2nd. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 40.63%.

Citizens Financial Group announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, January 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the bank to reacquire up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider Brendan Coughlin sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total value of $424,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 48,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,715,606.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Klingman & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 145,978 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,690,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 2.3% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 18,165 shares of the bank’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 2,277 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 2.6% in the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 19,696 shares of the bank’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 6.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,033 shares of the bank’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. 92.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

