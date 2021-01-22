Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (CFG) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 2nd

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 20th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.39 per share by the bank on Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 2nd.

Citizens Financial Group has raised its dividend payment by 143.8% over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:CFG opened at $38.92 on Friday. Citizens Financial Group has a twelve month low of $14.12 and a twelve month high of $41.67. The firm has a market cap of $16.62 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.80 and a 200-day moving average of $29.61.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.08. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 13.04%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citizens Financial Group announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, January 20th that allows the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the bank to purchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider Brendan Coughlin sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total transaction of $424,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,715,606.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $31.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. TheStreet upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Argus raised their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $34.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Citizens Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.96.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

