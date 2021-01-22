Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $1.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 20.00% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It engaged in the development and commercialization of critical care products targeting medical needs with a focus on anti-infective products, adjunctive cancer care and prescription products. Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Cranford, New Jersey. “

CTXR traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,628,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,039,128. Citius Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.42 and a fifty-two week high of $1.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.11 and its 200-day moving average is $1.08.

Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 15th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.03. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Citius Pharmaceuticals will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Citius Pharmaceuticals stock. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR) by 24.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 114,223 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,430 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.21% of Citius Pharmaceuticals worth $119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes critical care products. It primarily focuses on developing anti-infective, cancer care, and prescription products. The company develops Mino-Lok, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment and salvage of infected central venous catheters in patients with catheter related bloodstream infections; Mino-Wrap, a liquifying gel-based wrap for reduction tissue expander infections following breast reconstructive surgeries; and Hydro-Lido, a topical formulation of hydrocortisone and lidocaine that is intended for the treatment of hemorrhoids.

