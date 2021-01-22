Citigroup Raises American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Price Target to $30.00

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) had its target price increased by Citigroup from $21.00 to $30.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on AEO. Loop Capital upgraded American Eagle Outfitters from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.89.

American Eagle Outfitters stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.63. 16,813 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,983,261. American Eagle Outfitters has a 52-week low of $6.53 and a 52-week high of $24.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.61 and a beta of 1.42.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a negative return on equity of 1.82% and a negative net margin of 5.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Eagle Outfitters will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.138 per share. This is a positive change from American Eagle Outfitters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.16%.

In other news, insider Charles F. Kessler sold 90,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $1,816,794.98. Following the sale, the insider now owns 176,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,533,029.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Charles F. Kessler sold 14,927 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $298,540.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,013,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters during the 1st quarter valued at $198,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 80.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,152,703 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $47,726,000 after acquiring an additional 960,273 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,990 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after buying an additional 2,374 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 2.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 39,638 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 41.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 911,427 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $9,935,000 after buying an additional 267,549 shares during the last quarter.

About American Eagle Outfitters

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for men and women; and intimates, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

