Citigroup Boosts Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) Price Target to $9.00

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) had its target price increased by Citigroup from $7.00 to $9.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on BSM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Black Stone Minerals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Black Stone Minerals from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Black Stone Minerals currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.93.

BSM opened at $8.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 2.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.33 and its 200-day moving average is $6.82. Black Stone Minerals has a one year low of $4.04 and a one year high of $11.88.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.20). Black Stone Minerals had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 31.42%. The firm had revenue of $43.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.91 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Black Stone Minerals will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Black Stone Minerals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in Black Stone Minerals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Black Stone Minerals during the 3rd quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals in the fourth quarter valued at $136,000. 19.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests in the United States. The company owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.8 million acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.7 million acres located in 41 states in the United States.

