Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by G&S Capital LLC

G&S Capital LLC lessened its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 46.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,441 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 12,600 shares during the period. G&S Capital LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems by 79,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 800 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Cisco Systems by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,478 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems by 57.6% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,480 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. 70.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CSCO. Citigroup lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $48.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $45.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Cisco Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.54.

Shares of CSCO opened at $45.11 on Friday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $32.40 and a one year high of $50.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.57. The stock has a market cap of $190.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.34, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 32.64%. The company had revenue of $11.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 4th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 49.32%.

In related news, EVP Irving Tan sold 47,887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total transaction of $2,015,563.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Maria Martinez sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.97, for a total transaction of $163,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 371,384 shares of company stock valued at $15,429,225. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

