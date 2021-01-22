Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) Price Target Increased to $57.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) had its target price raised by KeyCorp from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on XEC. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Cimarex Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Cimarex Energy from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cimarex Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Cimarex Energy from $34.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Cimarex Energy from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $42.67.

NYSE XEC opened at $44.50 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of -2.17, a P/E/G ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.00 and a 200 day moving average of $30.89. Cimarex Energy has a 1 year low of $12.15 and a 1 year high of $50.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $401.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.33 million. Cimarex Energy had a negative net margin of 104.14% and a positive return on equity of 7.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Cimarex Energy will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Cimarex Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.73%.

In related news, Director David A. Hentschel sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total transaction of $380,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Joseph R. Albi sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total transaction of $316,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,001,920. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Cimarex Energy by 90.5% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,490 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Cimarex Energy by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,188 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Cimarex Energy by 101.0% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,328 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 3,179 shares in the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cimarex Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $244,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Cimarex Energy by 251.4% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,340 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 5,251 shares in the last quarter. 91.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cimarex Energy

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2019, it had a total proved reserves of 619.6 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 1.53 trillion cubic feet of natural gas; 169.8 million barrels (MMBbls) of oil; and 194.5 MMBbls of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

