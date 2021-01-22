CIM Commercial Trust (NASDAQ:CMCT) Shares Up 16% After Insider Buying Activity

CIM Commercial Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT)’s share price was up 16% during trading on Friday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The company traded as high as $16.25 and last traded at $16.21. Approximately 115,515 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 205% from the average daily volume of 37,873 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.97.

Specifically, Director Shaul Kuba acquired 96,740 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $2,418,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 287,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,179,975. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised CIM Commercial Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th.

The company has a quick ratio of 5.95, a current ratio of 5.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.88. The stock has a market cap of $240.35 million, a P/E ratio of -6.18 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.71.

CIM Commercial Trust (NASDAQ:CMCT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by $0.21. CIM Commercial Trust had a negative net margin of 14.14% and a negative return on equity of 15.34%. Analysts anticipate that CIM Commercial Trust Co. will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 14th were given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 11th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. CIM Commercial Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -60.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCT. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of CIM Commercial Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,471,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in CIM Commercial Trust by 10.3% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 142,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 13,338 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CIM Commercial Trust by 133.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 72,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 41,464 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CIM Commercial Trust by 23.7% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in shares of CIM Commercial Trust in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 41.31% of the company’s stock.

About CIM Commercial Trust (NASDAQ:CMCT)

CIM Commercial is a real estate investment trust that primarily acquires, owns, and operates Class A and creative office assets in vibrant and improving metropolitan communities throughout the United States (including improving and developing such assets). Its properties are primarily located in Los Angeles and the San Francisco Bay Area.

