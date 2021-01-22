CIM Commercial Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) Director Buys $2,418,500.00 in Stock

CIM Commercial Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) Director Shaul Kuba purchased 96,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,418,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 287,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,179,975. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ CMCT traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $13.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,894. CIM Commercial Trust Co. has a 52-week low of $6.27 and a 52-week high of $15.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.88, a current ratio of 5.95 and a quick ratio of 5.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.13 million, a P/E ratio of -5.70 and a beta of 0.84.

CIM Commercial Trust (NASDAQ:CMCT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.21. CIM Commercial Trust had a negative net margin of 14.14% and a negative return on equity of 15.34%. On average, equities analysts forecast that CIM Commercial Trust Co. will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 11th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. CIM Commercial Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -60.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CIM Commercial Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CIM Commercial Trust by 23.7% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in shares of CIM Commercial Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of CIM Commercial Trust by 10.3% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 142,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 13,338 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of CIM Commercial Trust by 133.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 72,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 41,464 shares during the period. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of CIM Commercial Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,471,000. Institutional investors own 41.31% of the company’s stock.

CIM Commercial Trust Company Profile

CIM Commercial is a real estate investment trust that primarily acquires, owns, and operates Class A and creative office assets in vibrant and improving metropolitan communities throughout the United States (including improving and developing such assets). Its properties are primarily located in Los Angeles and the San Francisco Bay Area.

