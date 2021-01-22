CICC Research Begins Coverage on MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO)

CICC Research started coverage on shares of MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on MINISO Group in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $25.20 price objective for the company.

NYSE MNSO opened at $30.33 on Tuesday. MINISO Group has a 1-year low of $17.98 and a 1-year high of $32.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.22.

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products in China, Asia, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names.

