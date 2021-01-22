CIBC Analysts Give Ensign Energy Services Inc. (ESI.TO) (TSE:ESI) a C$1.40 Price Target

CIBC set a C$1.40 price objective on Ensign Energy Services Inc. (ESI.TO) (TSE:ESI) in a report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on ESI. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Ensign Energy Services Inc. (ESI.TO) from C$0.80 to C$1.25 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Cormark downgraded shares of Ensign Energy Services Inc. (ESI.TO) from a buy rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$1.25 to C$0.90 in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Stifel Firstegy raised shares of Ensign Energy Services Inc. (ESI.TO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. ATB Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Ensign Energy Services Inc. (ESI.TO) from C$0.75 to C$0.55 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Ensign Energy Services Inc. (ESI.TO) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$0.45 to C$1.25 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$0.86.

Shares of ESI opened at C$1.21 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.75. Ensign Energy Services Inc. has a twelve month low of C$0.22 and a twelve month high of C$2.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.52. The firm has a market capitalization of C$196.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.28.

Ensign Energy Services Inc. (ESI.TO) (TSE:ESI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.40) by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$156.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$163.45 million. On average, analysts predict that Ensign Energy Services Inc. will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Robert Harold Geddes acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.92 per share, with a total value of C$46,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,193,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,098,334.64.

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the oil and natural gas industry in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and other services.

