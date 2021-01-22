CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $14.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 5.82% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “CI Financial Corp. offer asset management and wealth management advisory services. CI Financial Corp. is based in Toronto, Canada. “

Get CI Financial alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. CIBC began coverage on CI Financial in a report on Thursday, January 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays upgraded CI Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th.

CIXX stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $13.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,002. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.81. CI Financial has a 12 month low of $7.50 and a 12 month high of $19.22.

CI Financial Company Profile

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

Featured Article: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CI Financial (CIXX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CI Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CI Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.