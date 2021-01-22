Christopher John Nielsen Sells 3,000 Shares of Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) Stock

Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.02, for a total transaction of $234,060.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,839,243.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Christopher John Nielsen also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Redfin alerts:

On Friday, December 18th, Christopher John Nielsen sold 3,000 shares of Redfin stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.82, for a total transaction of $227,460.00.

On Wednesday, November 18th, Christopher John Nielsen sold 3,000 shares of Redfin stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $132,000.00.

Shares of RDFN opened at $76.44 on Friday. Redfin Co. has a 1 year low of $9.63 and a 1 year high of $83.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.50. The firm has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -152.88 and a beta of 1.96.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.05. Redfin had a negative net margin of 4.61% and a negative return on equity of 11.80%. The business had revenue of $236.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.52 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Redfin Co. will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Redfin by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 605,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,377,000 after buying an additional 70,681 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Redfin by 3.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 220,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,990,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Redfin by 71.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 167,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,029,000 after purchasing an additional 70,132 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Redfin by 24.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 446,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,730,000 after purchasing an additional 87,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Redfin in the second quarter valued at $664,000. 83.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RDFN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Redfin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Redfin from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. DA Davidson cut shares of Redfin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $54.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Truist upped their target price on shares of Redfin from $63.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Redfin from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.73.

About Redfin

Redfin Corporation operates as a real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

Featured Story: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Receive News & Ratings for Redfin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redfin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.