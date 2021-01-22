Christopher James Ryan Sells 9,528 Shares of Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE) Stock

Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE) Director Christopher James Ryan sold 9,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.13, for a total transaction of $287,078.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 75,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,277,135.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

LAKE stock opened at $27.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.55 million, a P/E ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 0.03. Lakeland Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.76 and a 12 month high of $31.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.93.

Get Lakeland Industries alerts:

Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.61. Lakeland Industries had a net margin of 18.93% and a return on equity of 28.75%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lakeland Industries, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LAKE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Lakeland Industries by 8,652.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 225,286 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,381,000 after acquiring an additional 222,712 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Lakeland Industries by 74.1% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 346,965 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,870,000 after buying an additional 147,686 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lakeland Industries by 474.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 102,913 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after buying an additional 84,993 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Lakeland Industries by 1,571.7% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 80,928 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after buying an additional 76,087 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lakeland Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,247,000. 70.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LAKE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Lakeland Industries from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Lakeland Industries from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lakeland Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Lakeland Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

About Lakeland Industries

Lakeland Industries, Inc manufactures and sells industrial protective clothing and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market worldwide. It offers limited use/disposable protective clothing, such as coveralls, laboratory coats, shirts, pants, hoods, aprons, sleeves, arm guards, caps, and smocks; high-end chemical protective suits to provide protection from highly concentrated, toxic and/or lethal chemicals, and biological toxins; and firefighting and heat protective apparel to protect against fire, burns, and excessive heat.

Further Reading: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Lakeland Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lakeland Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.