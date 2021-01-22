China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFC) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $13.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 10.54% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “China Life Insurance Company Limited is the leading life insurance company in China’s life insurance market. The Company provides products and services including individual life insurance, group life insurance, accident and health insurance. The Company is China’s largest life insurance company, a leading provider of annuity products and life insurance for both individuals and groups, and a leading provider of accident and health insurance. Through its controlling shareholding in the China Life Insurance Assets Management Co., Ltd., the Company became China’s largest insurance asset management company and one of the largest institutional investors in China. “

LFC stock opened at $11.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.65. China Life Insurance has a 52-week low of $8.27 and a 52-week high of $13.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 8.79 and a current ratio of 8.79.

China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. China Life Insurance had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 11.22%. The firm had revenue of $25.92 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that China Life Insurance will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of China Life Insurance by 13.8% during the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 14,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of China Life Insurance by 12.7% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 74,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $848,000 after acquiring an additional 8,451 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of China Life Insurance during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of China Life Insurance by 20.7% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 609,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,903,000 after acquiring an additional 104,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of China Life Insurance by 27.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 18,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 3,928 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

China Life Insurance Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a life insurance company in the People's Republic of China. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance Business, Health Insurance Business, Accident Insurance Business, and Other Businesses. The company offers individual and group life, annuity contracts, accident, and health insurance products.

