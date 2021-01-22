China Distance Education (NYSE:DL) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $9.12

China Distance Education Holdings Limited (NYSE:DL)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.12 and traded as high as $9.64. China Distance Education shares last traded at $9.60, with a volume of 8,643 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of China Distance Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th.

The firm has a market cap of $320.21 million, a PE ratio of 31.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

China Distance Education (NYSE:DL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 15th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $65.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.02 million. China Distance Education had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 8.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that China Distance Education Holdings Limited will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in China Distance Education during the second quarter worth about $100,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in China Distance Education during the third quarter worth about $176,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in China Distance Education by 32.0% during the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 36,530 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 8,849 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in China Distance Education by 205.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,132 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 26,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in China Distance Education by 15.6% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 82,552 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $791,000 after acquiring an additional 11,145 shares during the last quarter. 14.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About China Distance Education (NYSE:DL)

China Distance Education Holdings Limited primarily provides online and offline education services, and sells related products in the People's Republic of China. It operates in three segments: Professional Education Services, Business Start-Up Training Services, and The Sale of Learning Simulation Software.

