China Distance Education (NYSE:DL) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $9.12

China Distance Education Holdings Limited (NYSE:DL)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.12 and traded as high as $9.64. China Distance Education shares last traded at $9.60, with a volume of 8,643 shares trading hands.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of China Distance Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th.
The firm has a market cap of $320.21 million, a PE ratio of 31.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in China Distance Education during the second quarter worth about $100,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in China Distance Education during the third quarter worth about $176,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in China Distance Education by 32.0% during the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 36,530 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 8,849 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in China Distance Education by 205.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,132 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 26,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in China Distance Education by 15.6% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 82,552 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $791,000 after acquiring an additional 11,145 shares during the last quarter. 14.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About China Distance Education (NYSE:DL)
China Distance Education Holdings Limited primarily provides online and offline education services, and sells related products in the People's Republic of China. It operates in three segments: Professional Education Services, Business Start-Up Training Services, and The Sale of Learning Simulation Software.
