China Construction Bank (OTCMKTS:CICHF) Shares Up 8%

China Construction Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:CICHF)’s stock price shot up 8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.81 and last traded at $0.81. 461,132 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 625% from the average session volume of 63,581 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.75.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.73.

China Construction Bank Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CICHF)

China Construction Bank Corporation provides various banking and related financial services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, Treasury Business, and Others segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as foreign currency, all in one accounts, RMB, corporate term and notification, and corporate demand deposits, as well corporate deposits by agreement.

