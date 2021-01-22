Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) Stock Price Up 12.7%

Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) traded up 12.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $9.30 and last traded at $9.13. 1,358,080 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 2,596,748 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.10.

CMRX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chimerix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Chimerix in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Chimerix from $7.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

The firm has a market cap of $583.12 million, a PE ratio of -16.38 and a beta of 1.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.80 and its 200-day moving average is $3.70.

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 million. Chimerix had a negative return on equity of 36.57% and a negative net margin of 321.31%. Analysts forecast that Chimerix, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Chimerix by 1.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 319,585 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $991,000 after buying an additional 4,714 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Chimerix by 546.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 9,720 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Chimerix by 5.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 198,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 10,897 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Chimerix by 37.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 60,487 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 16,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Chimerix by 25.2% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 107,153 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 21,553 shares in the last quarter. 45.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX)

Chimerix, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on accelerating the advancement of various medicines that impact in the lives of patients living with cancer and other serious diseases. Its clinical stage development programs include dociparstat sodium (DSTAT), a potential first-in-class glycosaminoglycan compound derived from porcine heparin that has low anticoagulant activity but retains the ability to inhibit activities of key proteins implicated in the retention and viability of acute myeloid leukemia blasts and leukemic stem cells in the bone marrow during chemotherapy; and brincidofovir (BCV), an antiviral drug candidate in development as a medical countermeasure for smallpox.

