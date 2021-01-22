Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.13.

A number of brokerages have commented on CHMI. Piper Sandler lowered Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $12.50 to $10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th.

In related news, Director Regina Lowrie sold 11,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.92, for a total transaction of $99,779.12. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $159,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 3.1% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 67,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 5.3% in the third quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 182,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,637,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHMI stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.20. 3,812 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 168,191. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a 52 week low of $2.76 and a 52 week high of $16.02. The stock has a market cap of $157.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.23 and its 200-day moving average is $9.32.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.15. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment had a negative net margin of 78.10% and a positive return on equity of 17.29%. As a group, research analysts expect that Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.74%. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.73%.

About Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation, a residential real estate finance company, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage assets in the United States. The company operates through Investments in RMBS, Investments in Servicing Related Assets, and All Other segments. It manages a portfolio of servicing related assets, residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), and invest in prime residential mortgage loans, as well as other residential mortgage assets.

