Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) Trading Up 9.9%

Shares of Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEMI) were up 9.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $6.43 and last traded at $6.34. Approximately 1,545,568 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 26% from the average daily volume of 1,229,372 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.77.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum raised Chembio Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chembio Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Colliers Securities upgraded shares of Chembio Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.75.

Get Chembio Diagnostics alerts:

The company has a market cap of $124.69 million, a P/E ratio of -5.08 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 2.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.00.

Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.04). Chembio Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 73.70% and a negative net margin of 76.55%. The company had revenue of $10.27 million for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CEMI. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Chembio Diagnostics during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Chembio Diagnostics in the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chembio Diagnostics during the second quarter worth approximately $107,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Chembio Diagnostics during the second quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Chembio Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.06% of the company’s stock.

About Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI)

Chembio Diagnostics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and commercializes point-of-care (POC) diagnostic tests that are used to detect or diagnose diseases. The company offers tests for HIV and Syphilis, and Zika virus. It also develops tests for malaria, Dengue virus, chikungunya virus, ebola, lassa, marburg, leptospirosis, Rickettsia typhi, Burkholderia pseudomallei, and Orientia tsutsugamushi.

Further Reading: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for Chembio Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chembio Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.