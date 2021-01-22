ChartEx (CHART) Price Down 9.4% Over Last Week

ChartEx (CURRENCY:CHART) traded down 9.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 22nd. One ChartEx coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0091 or 0.00000028 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ChartEx has traded down 9.4% against the U.S. dollar. ChartEx has a total market cap of $181,898.05 and approximately $22,778.00 worth of ChartEx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ChartEx alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.20 or 0.00053152 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000846 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.75 or 0.00125932 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.11 or 0.00074520 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.37 or 0.00276193 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.73 or 0.00070238 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000730 BTC.

ChartEx Profile

ChartEx was first traded on May 25th, 2018. ChartEx’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,000,000 coins. The official website for ChartEx is chartex.pro . The official message board for ChartEx is medium.com/@chartexpro . ChartEx’s official Twitter account is @betonchart and its Facebook page is accessible here

ChartEx Coin Trading

ChartEx can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChartEx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChartEx should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ChartEx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ChartEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ChartEx and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.