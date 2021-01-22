CF Industries (NYSE:CF) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of CF Industries (NYSE:CF) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $43.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on CF. UBS Group decreased their price target on CF Industries from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. TheStreet lowered CF Industries from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on CF Industries from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on CF Industries from $38.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on CF Industries from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $40.88.

CF stock opened at $43.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.30 billion, a PE ratio of 32.92, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.68. CF Industries has a one year low of $19.73 and a one year high of $47.00.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $847.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $872.61 million. CF Industries had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 5.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that CF Industries will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Celso L. White purchased 815 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.03 per share, with a total value of $30,994.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $425,593.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of CF Industries by 119.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,585,337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $140,816,000 after acquiring an additional 2,497,867 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC raised its position in shares of CF Industries by 185.7% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,093,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $125,724,000 after acquiring an additional 2,660,800 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of CF Industries by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,883,671 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $88,558,000 after acquiring an additional 802,493 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CF Industries by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,019,673 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $62,025,000 after acquiring an additional 50,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of CF Industries by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 949,718 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,166,000 after acquiring an additional 149,375 shares in the last quarter. 91.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. Its principal nitrogen fertilizer products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, and ammonium nitrate. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products, as well as compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

