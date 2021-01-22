Century Bancorp, Inc. (CNBKA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 on February 16th

Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 20th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share by the bank on Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. This is a boost from Century Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

Century Bancorp has raised its dividend by 12.5% over the last three years.

NASDAQ CNBKA opened at $84.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $470.05 million, a P/E ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $77.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.41. Century Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $51.40 and a fifty-two week high of $92.09.

Separately, TheStreet raised Century Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th.

In other news, major shareholder James J. Filler bought 1,302 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $74.93 per share, for a total transaction of $97,558.86. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 848,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,613,771.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder James J. Filler bought 320 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $79.44 per share, with a total value of $25,420.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 857,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,146,332.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 6,290 shares of company stock valued at $479,681. 36.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Century Bancorp Company Profile

Century Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Century Bank and Trust Company that provides banking products and services. The company accepts savings accounts, NOW accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts, as well as cash management accounts. It offers single-family and multi-family residential loans, commercial and residential real estate loans, municipal loans, and various consumer loans, as well as provides loans for the construction of residential homes, multi-family properties, commercial real estate properties, and land development.

