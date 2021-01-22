Centrica (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Centrica (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Centrica is a top thirty FTSE100 company with growing energy businesses in the UK, North America and Europe. They secure and supply gas and electricity for millions of homes and businesses and offer a distinctive range of home energy solutions and low-carbon products and services. “

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on CPYYY. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Centrica in a research report on Monday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Centrica in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Centrica in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Centrica from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.00.

CPYYY stock opened at $2.75 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.26. Centrica has a 12-month low of $1.48 and a 12-month high of $4.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.43, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32.

Centrica Company Profile

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Norway, the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Centrica Consumer, Centrica Business, and Upstream segments. It supplies gas and electricity to residential customers, as well as offers energy-related services; and generates power from combined cycle gas turbines and nuclear assets.

