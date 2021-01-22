Centerpoint Advisors LLC Sells 145 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Centerpoint Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the period. Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 2.0% of Centerpoint Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Centerpoint Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,530,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,303,000 after purchasing an additional 137,339 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 981,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,366,000 after purchasing an additional 28,794 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 51.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 951,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,371,000 after purchasing an additional 322,711 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 668,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,687,000 after purchasing an additional 3,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 210.7% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 641,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,234,000 after purchasing an additional 435,131 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

VXF stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $175.28. 5,788 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 667,358. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.66. Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $74.19 and a 1-year high of $177.99.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

Recommended Story: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VXF).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.