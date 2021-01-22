Centerpoint Advisors LLC Grows Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,518 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 ETF comprises approximately 10.4% of Centerpoint Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Centerpoint Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF worth $15,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000.

IWB traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $217.78. The stock had a trading volume of 55,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 667,292. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $211.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $194.82. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1 year low of $120.20 and a 1 year high of $218.64.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

