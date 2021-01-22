Centamin’s (CELTF) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Centamin (OTCMKTS:CELTF) in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets reissued a market perform rating on shares of Centamin in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Centamin from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Peel Hunt upgraded Centamin to a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on Centamin in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating on shares of Centamin in a report on Friday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Centamin presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $2.25.

OTCMKTS CELTF opened at $1.67 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.88 and a beta of 0.92. Centamin has a 52-week low of $1.07 and a 52-week high of $3.07.

Centamin plc engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company explores for gold ore deposits. Its principal project is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

