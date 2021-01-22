Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.88

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.88 and traded as high as $8.11. Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. shares last traded at $8.11, with a volume of 5,090 shares.

CPAC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet cut Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd.

The stock has a market capitalization of $688.48 million, a PE ratio of 58.01 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.87.

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.14. Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. had a return on equity of 2.74% and a net margin of 3.28%. The firm had revenue of $114.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.93 million.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 7th were given a dividend of $0.3192 per share. This represents a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 4th. Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.22%.

About Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC)

Cementos Pacasmayo SAA., a cement company, produces, distributes, and sells cement and cement-related materials in Peru. The company operates through three segments: Cement, Concrete and Precast; Quicklime; and Sales of Construction Supplies. It produces cement for various uses, such as residential and commercial construction, and civil engineering; ready-mix concrete used in construction sites; concrete blocks, such as paving units or paver stones for pedestrian walkways, as well as other bricks for partition walls and concrete blocks for structural and non-structural uses; and cement based products.

