Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN) Stock Price Up 40%

Celsion Co. (NASDAQ:CLSN)’s share price shot up 40% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.39 and last traded at $1.28. 35,122,375 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 384% from the average session volume of 7,263,523 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.91.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Celsion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd.

The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.39 million, a P/E ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 2.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.89.

Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.11). Celsion had a negative net margin of 4,315.00% and a negative return on equity of 104.32%. The business had revenue of $0.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.13 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Celsion Co. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLSN. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Celsion by 161,355.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 674,883 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 674,465 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Celsion during the third quarter valued at $123,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Celsion in the third quarter valued at $115,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Celsion by 23.5% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 105,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celsion in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.73% of the company’s stock.

Celsion Corporation, an integrated development clinical stage oncology drug company, focuses on the development and commercialization of directed chemotherapies, DNA-mediated immunotherapy, and RNA-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidate is ThermoDox, a liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin that is in Phase III clinical trial for treating primary liver cancer.

