Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN) Stock Price Up 40%

Celsion Co. (NASDAQ:CLSN)’s share price shot up 40% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.39 and last traded at $1.28. 35,122,375 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 384% from the average session volume of 7,263,523 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.91.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Celsion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd.
The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.39 million, a P/E ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 2.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.89.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLSN. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Celsion by 161,355.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 674,883 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 674,465 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Celsion during the third quarter valued at $123,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Celsion in the third quarter valued at $115,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Celsion by 23.5% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 105,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celsion in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.73% of the company’s stock.
About Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN)
Celsion Corporation, an integrated development clinical stage oncology drug company, focuses on the development and commercialization of directed chemotherapies, DNA-mediated immunotherapy, and RNA-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidate is ThermoDox, a liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin that is in Phase III clinical trial for treating primary liver cancer.
See Also: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?
Receive News & Ratings for Celsion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celsion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.