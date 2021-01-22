Ceconomy AG (CEC1.F) (ETR:CEC1) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4.51

Ceconomy AG (CEC1.F) (ETR:CEC1) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.51 and traded as high as $6.05. Ceconomy AG (CEC1.F) shares last traded at $5.95, with a volume of 2,289 shares changing hands.

CEC1 has been the topic of several research reports. Baader Bank set a €6.80 ($8.00) price target on Ceconomy AG (CEC1.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Independent Research set a €6.00 ($7.06) price target on Ceconomy AG (CEC1.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €4.30 ($5.06) price target on Ceconomy AG (CEC1.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Warburg Research set a €4.00 ($4.71) price objective on Ceconomy AG (CEC1.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays set a €4.30 ($5.06) price objective on Ceconomy AG (CEC1.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ceconomy AG (CEC1.F) presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €4.72 ($5.56).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 553.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €5.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €4.53. The company has a market capitalization of $15.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.64.

Ceconomy AG engages in the consumer electronics retail business. It operates multi-channel consumer electronics stores; and Juke, a music streaming service. The company also operates iBood, a live shopping portal; and Flip4New, an online service for selling used electronic devices online. In addition, it offers professional assistance, including installation, networking, and troubleshooting of electronic appliances under the Deutsche Technikberatung brand; and services for advertisers to develop online campaigns.

