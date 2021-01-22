Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II Sells 40,000 Shares of Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) Stock

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) major shareholder Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.81, for a total transaction of $352,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 21st, Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II sold 30,000 shares of Genco Shipping & Trading stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.66, for a total value of $259,800.00.

On Thursday, January 14th, Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II sold 30,000 shares of Genco Shipping & Trading stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.21, for a total transaction of $246,300.00.

On Wednesday, January 6th, Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II sold 100,000 shares of Genco Shipping & Trading stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.98, for a total transaction of $798,000.00.

On Monday, January 4th, Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II sold 40,000 shares of Genco Shipping & Trading stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.59, for a total transaction of $303,600.00.

On Monday, December 28th, Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II sold 30,000 shares of Genco Shipping & Trading stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.17, for a total value of $215,100.00.

On Thursday, December 24th, Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II sold 20,000 shares of Genco Shipping & Trading stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.20, for a total value of $144,000.00.

On Tuesday, December 22nd, Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II sold 30,000 shares of Genco Shipping & Trading stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.15, for a total value of $214,500.00.

On Friday, December 18th, Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II sold 1,980 shares of Genco Shipping & Trading stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.26, for a total value of $14,374.80.

Shares of NYSE GNK opened at $8.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $362.84 million, a P/E ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.15. Genco Shipping & Trading Limited has a one year low of $4.27 and a one year high of $9.48.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The shipping company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). Genco Shipping & Trading had a negative net margin of 43.05% and a negative return on equity of 2.43%. The business had revenue of $54.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.10 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Genco Shipping & Trading Limited will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 53.4% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 259,999 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after buying an additional 90,561 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 4.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 84,637 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 3,486 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 186.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 72,666 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 47,330 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 9.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 57,929 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 5,064 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,549 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,927 shares in the last quarter. 79.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.44.

About Genco Shipping & Trading

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company, through the ownership and operation of dry bulk carrier vessels, transports iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

