Catex Token (CATT) Hits Market Cap of $235,442.00

Catex Token (CURRENCY:CATT) traded 11.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 21st. Catex Token has a total market capitalization of $235,442.00 and approximately $2,440.00 worth of Catex Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Catex Token has traded down 32.1% against the US dollar. One Catex Token token can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Catex Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.46 or 0.00061289 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $170.83 or 0.00567083 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00005615 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 18.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.46 or 0.00041354 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003323 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,153.98 or 0.03830771 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003320 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00016971 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000039 BTC.

About Catex Token

Catex Token (CATT) is a token. It launched on October 5th, 2018. Catex Token’s total supply is 1,281,915,488 tokens and its circulating supply is 784,234,341 tokens. The official website for Catex Token is www.catex.io . Catex Token’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Catex Token is /r/Catex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in China, Catex is a transaction mining exchange platform. It provides the users with the ability to trade (buy/sell) cryptocurrencies between them using the available market pairs. The platform offers a hybrid solution where it is possible to perform crypto transactions and mine the platform tokens (CATT) at the same time, which will be used to return the transaction fees to the users. The expected return value of the fees is 110%. At Catex, 80% of the platform profit will be distributed to users holding CATT daily, the more CATT holding, the more dividends will get. The Catex (CATT) token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) mineable Cryptocurrency on the trans-mining exchange, catex.io. As a CATT holder, the user becomes eligible to receive 80% of profits that are shared among CATT holders. The exchange performs weekly buybacks and burns of the circulating supply. CATT token holders also receive airdrops from newly listed projects. “

Buying and Selling Catex Token

Catex Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Catex Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Catex Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Catex Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Catex Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Catex Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.