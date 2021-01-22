Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $11.18 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) to post $11.18 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Caterpillar’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $11.78 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $10.64 billion. Caterpillar reported sales of $13.14 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, January 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Caterpillar will report full-year sales of $41.49 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $39.11 billion to $42.29 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $45.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $41.48 billion to $47.32 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Caterpillar.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $9.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.78 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 7.60%. The company’s revenue was down 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.66 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Caterpillar from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $159.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $171.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Caterpillar from $132.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.45.

Caterpillar stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $192.56. 70,207 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,407,398. The firm has a market cap of $104.61 billion, a PE ratio of 31.73, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $184.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.33. Caterpillar has a 12 month low of $87.50 and a 12 month high of $200.17.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 37.25%.

In other Caterpillar news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 2,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.50, for a total value of $416,081.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,318 shares in the company, valued at $416,081. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider William P. Ainsworth sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.78, for a total transaction of $1,857,360.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 76,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,840,824.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,531 shares of company stock valued at $6,619,389 in the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CAT. Sanders Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 1.9% during the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 6,281,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,029,412,000 after acquiring an additional 115,008 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Caterpillar by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,993,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $893,901,000 after purchasing an additional 193,890 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Caterpillar by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,196,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $625,968,000 after purchasing an additional 634,410 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 7.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,532,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $377,761,000 after buying an additional 175,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 34.8% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,370,415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $353,547,000 after buying an additional 611,594 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

