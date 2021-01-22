Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Catalent, Inc. provides advanced delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics and consumer health products. It operates through Oral Technologies, Medication Delivery Solutions, and Development & Clinical Services. The Oral Technologies segment address the full diversity of the pharmaceutical industry including small molecules, large molecule biologics and consumer health products. The Medication Delivery Solutions segment offers formulation, development, and manufacturing services for delivery of drugs and biologics administered through injection, inhalation, and ophthalmic routes. The Development and Clinical Services segment provides manufacturing, packaging, storage, and inventory management services for drugs and biologics in clinical trials. Catalent, Inc. is headquartered in Somerset, New Jersey. “

CTLT has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Catalent from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Catalent from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Catalent from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Catalent from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Catalent from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $110.80.

Shares of CTLT stock opened at $118.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The company has a market cap of $19.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.34, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.28. Catalent has a 1-year low of $31.04 and a 1-year high of $120.48.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $845.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $812.87 million. Catalent had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 9.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Catalent will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Aristippos Gennadios sold 13,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.84, for a total transaction of $1,405,000.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Karen Flynn sold 2,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.30, for a total value of $278,279.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,163 shares of company stock valued at $1,990,667. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in Catalent during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Catalent during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in Catalent during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Catalent by 120.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Catalent during the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Institutional investors own 97.84% of the company’s stock.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

