Castweet (CTT) Trading Down 10.3% Over Last 7 Days

Castweet (CURRENCY:CTT) traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 21st. One Castweet token can currently be bought for $0.25 or 0.00000794 BTC on major exchanges. Castweet has a total market capitalization of $439,676.35 and $86,197.00 worth of Castweet was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Castweet has traded 10.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Sora (XOR) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $141.61 or 0.00458625 BTC.

Zen Protocol (ZP) traded down 54.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000122 BTC.

VeraOne (VRO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.61 or 0.00196300 BTC.

EtherBone (ETHBN) traded up 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ENTONE (ENTONE) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Bytus (BYTS) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Bone (BONE) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00004830 BTC.

BitcoinSoV (BSOV) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Castweet (CRYPTO:CTT) is a token. Castweet’s total supply is 99,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,793,952 tokens. The official website for Castweet is www.castweet.com . The official message board for Castweet is medium.com/@castweet . Castweet’s official Twitter account is @codetractio and its Facebook page is accessible here

