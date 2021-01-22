Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 460 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 460 shares during the period. U.S. Bancorp accounts for 1.2% of Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,330,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $621,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033,537 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,491,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $496,773,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392,958 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,272,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $189,014,000 after purchasing an additional 132,491 shares during the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 5,016,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $233,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,851,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $173,914,000 after purchasing an additional 686,514 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of USB stock opened at $45.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $28.36 and a 12-month high of $55.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.76 and a 200-day moving average of $40.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.95. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.80 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. Research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, December 22nd that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

In related news, insider James B. Kelligrew sold 2,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.55, for a total value of $116,297.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,470,833.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on USB shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $42.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $43.50 to $51.50 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 30th. Stephens raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. U.S. Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.39.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

