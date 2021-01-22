Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. Reduces Stake in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TAP. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 177.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,722,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,794,000 after buying an additional 1,102,297 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,112,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,733,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,191,000 after buying an additional 441,736 shares in the last quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $10,557,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,079,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,520,000 after buying an additional 280,508 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director James A. Winnefeld, Jr. purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.90 per share, with a total value of $36,900.00. Also, Chairman Andrew Thomas Molson sold 3,238 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total transaction of $152,574.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 10,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $506,068.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on TAP shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $35.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.64.

Shares of NYSE:TAP opened at $50.65 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.14. Molson Coors Beverage has a one year low of $32.11 and a one year high of $61.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 7.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company sells various products under the Blue Moon, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Miller Genuine Draft, Miller Lite, Hamm's, Icehouse, Keystone, Mickey's, Miller64, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, Olde English, Steel Reserve, Hop Valley, Leinenkugel's, Peroni Nastro Azurro, Pilsner Urquell, Revolver, Saint Archer, Sol, Terrapin, Crispin, Smith & Forge, Arnold Palmer Spiked, Cape Line, Henry's Hard, Redd's, and Steel Reserve Alloy Series brands.

