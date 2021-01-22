Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,738 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,260 shares during the quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter worth about $167,000. Ballast Inc. purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter worth about $238,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 33,764 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 3,023 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter valued at about $356,000. Finally, Abbrea Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 9,601 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on ConocoPhillips in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded ConocoPhillips to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on ConocoPhillips in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $28.62 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.28.

Shares of COP stock opened at $43.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $46.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.04. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $20.84 and a 12-month high of $63.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The energy producer reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.01). ConocoPhillips had a negative net margin of 5.66% and a negative return on equity of 0.02%. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe and North Africa; Asia Pacific and Middle East; Other International; and Corporate & Other.

