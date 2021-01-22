Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. Has $1.25 Million Holdings in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 21.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,265 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,315 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $1,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 253.4% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 410 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 750.0% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 561 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the first quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the third quarter valued at $90,000. Institutional investors own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Julie Whalen sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.04, for a total transaction of $324,120.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,062,124.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.36, for a total transaction of $1,730,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 414,294 shares in the company, valued at $47,792,955.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 33,000 shares of company stock worth $3,645,720. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WSM stock opened at $126.71 on Friday. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.01 and a 52-week high of $131.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.87. The company has a market capitalization of $9.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.41, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.63.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $1.04. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 36.53%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 6.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. This is a boost from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 21st. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is presently 39.67%.

WSM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $101.00 to $117.00 in a report on Friday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $112.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Friday, November 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.17.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

