Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. Grows Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,760 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period. Gilead Sciences makes up about 1.1% of Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Unison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 22,657 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 4,524 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 3,843 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 4,670 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 8,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. 76.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GILD opened at $66.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.56 and a 12-month high of $85.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.51.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 37.77%. The firm had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.30%.

Several analysts have commented on GILD shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Smith Barney Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $86.00 price objective (up from $84.00) on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.40.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

