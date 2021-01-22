Cartesi (CTSI) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $4.80 Million

Cartesi (CURRENCY:CTSI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 22nd. One Cartesi coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0537 or 0.00000161 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Cartesi has traded up 12.2% against the dollar. Cartesi has a total market capitalization of $11.21 million and approximately $4.80 million worth of Cartesi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002992 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.29 or 0.00051674 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000820 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.67 or 0.00121536 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.88 or 0.00071350 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.36 or 0.00269986 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.25 or 0.00066493 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.87 or 0.00038442 BTC.

About Cartesi

Cartesi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 208,629,554 coins. Cartesi’s official Twitter account is @cartesiproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cartesi’s official website is cartesi.io . The official message board for Cartesi is medium.com/cartesi

Buying and Selling Cartesi

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cartesi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cartesi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cartesi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

