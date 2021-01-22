Carr’s Group plc (CARR.L) (LON:CARR) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their not rated rating on shares of Carr’s Group plc (CARR.L) (LON:CARR) in a research report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports.

LON:CARR opened at GBX 139.50 ($1.82) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £128.99 million and a P/E ratio of 13.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.56, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.69. Carr’s Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 83.53 ($1.09) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 161 ($2.10). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 129.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 119.31.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd were paid a GBX 2.50 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. This is a positive change from Carr’s Group plc (CARR.L)’s previous dividend of $2.25. This represents a dividend yield of 2.02%. Carr’s Group plc (CARR.L)’s payout ratio is currently 49.02%.

In other news, insider Neil Austin sold 39,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 125 ($1.63), for a total value of £49,843.75 ($65,121.18). Also, insider John Worby bought 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 127 ($1.66) per share, for a total transaction of £9,525 ($12,444.47). Insiders bought 37,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,702,500 over the last quarter.

Carr’s Group plc (CARR.L) Company Profile

Carr's Group plc engages in the agriculture and engineering businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company's Agriculture segment develops, manufactures, and distributes a range of livestock supplementation products; and various compound and blended feeds for livestock. This segment offers feed blocks under the Crystalyx, Horslyx, SmartLic, and Megastart brands; and boluses under the Tracesure and Allsure brands.

