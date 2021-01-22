Carr’s Group plc (CARR.L) (LON:CARR) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their not rated rating on shares of Carr’s Group plc (CARR.L) (LON:CARR) in a research report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports.
LON:CARR opened at GBX 139.50 ($1.82) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £128.99 million and a P/E ratio of 13.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.56, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.69. Carr’s Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 83.53 ($1.09) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 161 ($2.10). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 129.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 119.31.
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd were paid a GBX 2.50 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. This is a positive change from Carr’s Group plc (CARR.L)’s previous dividend of $2.25. This represents a dividend yield of 2.02%. Carr’s Group plc (CARR.L)’s payout ratio is currently 49.02%.
Carr’s Group plc (CARR.L) Company Profile
Carr's Group plc engages in the agriculture and engineering businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company's Agriculture segment develops, manufactures, and distributes a range of livestock supplementation products; and various compound and blended feeds for livestock. This segment offers feed blocks under the Crystalyx, Horslyx, SmartLic, and Megastart brands; and boluses under the Tracesure and Allsure brands.
