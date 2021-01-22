Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $45.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.24% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Carrier Global Corporation is a provider of heating, ventilating and air conditioning, refrigeration, fire, security and building automation technologies. The company’s brand portfolio includes Carrier, Kidde, Edwards, LenelS2 and Automated Logic. Carrier Global Corporation is based in Florida. “

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Barclays cut shares of Carrier Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $38.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.60.

Carrier Global stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $39.74. 4,635,650 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,793,370. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. Carrier Global has a 1-year low of $11.50 and a 1-year high of $41.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.19.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 24.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Carrier Global will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in Carrier Global by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 190,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,171,000 after purchasing an additional 11,901 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in Carrier Global during the third quarter worth about $6,270,000. City Holding Co. lifted its stake in Carrier Global by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 36,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 7,575 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Carrier Global during the third quarter worth about $1,656,000. Finally, Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. lifted its stake in Carrier Global by 7.4% during the third quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. now owns 362,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,064,000 after purchasing an additional 25,076 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

