CarMax (NYSE:KMX) Raised to Buy at Northcoast Research

Northcoast Research upgraded shares of CarMax (NYSE:KMX) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has $130.00 target price on the stock. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for CarMax’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.60 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.66 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.85 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of CarMax to $165.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of CarMax from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Wedbush restated an outperform rating on shares of CarMax in a report on Friday, October 16th. Argus upped their price target on shares of CarMax from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of CarMax in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CarMax currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $108.63.

Shares of NYSE:KMX opened at $120.29 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51. CarMax has a 1 year low of $37.59 and a 1 year high of $124.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $98.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.55 billion, a PE ratio of 26.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.76.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 21st. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.28. CarMax had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The company had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CarMax will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO William D. Nash sold 58,674 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.23, for a total value of $6,232,939.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 175,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,661,849.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Eric M. Margolin sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.68, for a total transaction of $1,600,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,994,099.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 203,599 shares of company stock valued at $21,382,500 in the last ninety days. 2.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in CarMax in the third quarter worth about $882,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in CarMax in the third quarter worth about $30,000. AXA S.A. acquired a new position in CarMax in the third quarter worth about $33,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in CarMax by 398.9% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in CarMax in the third quarter worth about $45,000. 97.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

